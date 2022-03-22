Contrasting RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) & New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares New York City REIT and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York City REIT -56.20% -10.91% -4.69% RPT Realty 32.15% 8.86% 3.61%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York City REIT and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 RPT Realty 0 2 4 0 2.67

New York City REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.61%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Given RPT Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York City REIT and RPT Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York City REIT $70.22 million 2.32 -$40.96 million ($3.07) -4.05 RPT Realty $213.49 million 5.26 $68.64 million $0.75 17.63

RPT Realty has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPT Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. New York City REIT pays out -13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

New York City REIT has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of New York City REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RPT Realty beats New York City REIT on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

