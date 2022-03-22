Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires 273,659 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 409.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273,659 shares during the period. Welbilt accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Welbilt by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 72,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,844. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.