Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $10.61 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,336. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05.

