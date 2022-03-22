Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 549 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

