Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,126,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,887,000 after acquiring an additional 155,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.