Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $595.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a decent performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Also, Costco has been witnessing stellar comps sales run. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, supply chain bottlenecks and higher labor and freight costs remain concerns. Any deleverage in SG&A rate may hurt margins.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $555.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $328.19 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $515.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.31. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

