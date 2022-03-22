Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.95.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

