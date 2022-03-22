Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

CPNG stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. 303,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765,606. Coupang has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

