Critical Analysis: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.1% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and iSign Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $354.33 million 5.63 -$222.70 million ($1.92) -8.64 iSign Solutions $1.01 million 9.13 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fastly.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fastly and iSign Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 2 8 0 1 2.00 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fastly currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.00%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -62.85% -19.14% -9.16% iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Summary

Fastly beats iSign Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About iSign Solutions (Get Rating)

iSign Solutions, Inc. is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent. The firm’s solutions are available both in software as a service and on-premises delivery models. Its products include signature one ceremony server, sign-it, iSign Console, iSign Enterprise, iSign Family, and the iSign toolkits. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

