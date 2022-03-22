Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.05. 36,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. Crocs has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

