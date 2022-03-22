CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVAC. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. 6,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,229. CureVac has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

