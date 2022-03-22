Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00005376 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $198.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,712,565,992 coins and its circulating supply is 466,457,828 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

