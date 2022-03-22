CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CYTR opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.95. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.70.
About CytRx (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.