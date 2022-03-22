Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Issues Earnings Results

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cyxtera Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYXT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

