D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $115.14 Average PT from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.77.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. 2,917,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.