Darwin Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

