Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $75,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 42.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Datadog by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 55.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,001.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $156.46.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

