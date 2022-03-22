Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,001.71 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $340,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 703,995 shares of company stock worth $109,892,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

