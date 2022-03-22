David Elder Sells 4,100 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total value of C$42,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,812.

Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.41 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.33.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

