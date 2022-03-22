DeepOnion Trading 19.1% Higher This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $614.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012955 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008234 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,654,418 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

