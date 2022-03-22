Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 10,561 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,726.12.

On Monday, March 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $219,995.01.

On Friday, March 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52.

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 907,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

