Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 23,015 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 63,930.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth $16,005,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth $1,699,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $266.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

