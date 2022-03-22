Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 483.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $849,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

AMRK stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

