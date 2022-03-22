Denali Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AMERCO by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMERCO by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AMERCO by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $626.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.05 and a 200-day moving average of $670.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.