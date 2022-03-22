Denali Advisors LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 252.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

