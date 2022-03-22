Denali Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

SENEA stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $442.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

