Denali Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CURO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CURO Group by 406.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CURO Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $507.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.69.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

