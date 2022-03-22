Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,029,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,392,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after purchasing an additional 258,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

