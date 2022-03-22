Denali Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $427.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

