Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 8,800 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of OPY opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $550.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 11.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Oppenheimer (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.