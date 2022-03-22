DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.