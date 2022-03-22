Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.98 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

