Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

DBOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 667,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,214. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

