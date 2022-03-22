DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

