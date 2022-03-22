Digitalcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $196,226.17 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $196,226.17 and $11.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.15 or 0.06999677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00288004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.82 or 0.00860924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00109416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014586 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.00457679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00411600 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,588,736 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

