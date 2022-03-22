Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Up 1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

