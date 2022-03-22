Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading 14.5% Higher

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) traded up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $7.98. 55,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 932,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -12.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

