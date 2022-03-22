Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 20,000 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DOMO stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 544,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,215. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.69.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.
About Domo (Get Rating)
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.