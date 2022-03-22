Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 20,000 Shares

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 544,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,215. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its stake in Domo by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Domo by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

