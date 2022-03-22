Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings. Domo posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. Domo has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

