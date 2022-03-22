Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Domo by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Domo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Domo by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

