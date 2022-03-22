Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $256.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.73 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.