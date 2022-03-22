Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NYSE:TD opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

