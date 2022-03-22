Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE BLDR opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

