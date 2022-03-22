Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.
SHY opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.56 and a 1 year high of $86.34.
