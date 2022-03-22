Donut (DONUT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Donut has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $277,050.77 and $4,894.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047874 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.42 or 0.06987564 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.77 or 0.99841502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042559 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

