Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

NYSE DOV opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

