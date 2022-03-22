Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of DRUNF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.