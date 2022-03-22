Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

