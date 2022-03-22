Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.49. 400,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

