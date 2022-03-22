Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. 37,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.74.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.67) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.14) to GBX 4,850 ($63.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

